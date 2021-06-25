Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,945 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Fidelity National Financial worth $79,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

