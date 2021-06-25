Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Tenet Healthcare worth $81,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of THC opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

