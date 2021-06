Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $8.00 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.