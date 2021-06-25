Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Position Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $9,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.