NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.03

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.03 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 20500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 71.88.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total value of C$753,980.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,554,251. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at C$60,308.82. Insiders sold a total of 178,838 shares of company stock worth $2,291,673 over the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

