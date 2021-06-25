Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.08% of Nuance Communications worth $133,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NUAN opened at $54.48 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

