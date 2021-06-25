NuCypher Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $144.38 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,212,891,700 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

