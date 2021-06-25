Nuggets 1-Day Volume Tops $499.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $499.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00099798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.71 or 1.00052295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

