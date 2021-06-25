NULS (NULS) Market Cap Hits $35.41 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. NULS has a market capitalization of $35.41 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

