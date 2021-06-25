Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $134.21 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $134.21 million and $12.24 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $26.89 or 0.00084153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00594534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038398 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,096 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,336 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.