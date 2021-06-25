NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 62,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 124,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Get NuZee alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.