O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 320,339 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 637.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $98.75. 131,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

