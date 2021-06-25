O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,068 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 281,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.