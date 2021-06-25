O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 586,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chevron by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

CVX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. 262,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

