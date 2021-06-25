O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 444.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 172,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,086. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.