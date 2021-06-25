O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

