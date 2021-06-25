O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

