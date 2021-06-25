O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,826 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

