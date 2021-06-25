O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $40.56 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $40,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 76,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,167. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

