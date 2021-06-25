O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $88.89 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 2.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $88,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

