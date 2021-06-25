O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 155,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,475. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

