O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 159,190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 159,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. 648,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,161,572. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

