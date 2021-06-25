O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $34,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 74,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,359. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

