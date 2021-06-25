O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,889 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MetLife worth $66,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 196,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,053. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.