O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 258,783 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,783 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

NYSE C traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $71.53. 1,015,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,762,724. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

