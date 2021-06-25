O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 33,893 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 530,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

NYSE STT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 33,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,297. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

