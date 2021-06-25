Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.08 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $73.89 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002347 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

