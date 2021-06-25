OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $7.76 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. OAX has a market cap of $7.76 million and $155,555.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.