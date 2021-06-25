Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.