Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.59

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 879750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

