Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 105,455 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a current ratio of 14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.