Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 105,455 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a current ratio of 14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.88.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.