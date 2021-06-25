Offshift Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,407.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002603 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $2.78 million and $113,407.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,956.98 or 0.99832658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00028911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

