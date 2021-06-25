OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $578.42 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, OKB has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.64 or 0.00030171 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $578.42 million and approximately $427.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00594534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038398 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

