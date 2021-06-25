Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $252.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.43. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

