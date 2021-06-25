Omni Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $881.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00009370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00395942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,229 coins and its circulating supply is 562,913 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.