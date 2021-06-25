OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.16

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in OneMain by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

