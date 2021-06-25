ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of ONEOK worth $35,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

ONEOK stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.