OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0016

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $454,439.10 and $34,770.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038614 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

