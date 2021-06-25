OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $41.39. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $640.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.