Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.60% of Ooma worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $20.94 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $485.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

