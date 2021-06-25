Opacity Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $422,061.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00599862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

