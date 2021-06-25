Open Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.56 million and $516,457.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

