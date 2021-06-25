Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

