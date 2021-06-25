Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 35.1% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $64,231.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

