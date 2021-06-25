Open Predict Token Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $730,932.32 and approximately $104.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars.

