Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $111.69 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $111.69 million and $905,348.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

