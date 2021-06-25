Origin Dollar Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $58,649.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00159494 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.67 or 1.00293640 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

