Orion Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $7.38 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00015900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $148.61 million and $7.38 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.