OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.