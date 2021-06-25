OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $473.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 459 ($6.00). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 674,974 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

